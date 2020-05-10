Sean, 14, is an outgoing, curious and funny teen. He generally has a positive attitude and is quick to form relationships with others. Sean enjoys going to new places and learning new things, specifically about animals and nature. He is observant and is not afraid to ask questions when he doesn’t know the answer. Sean also enjoys video games, especially Nintendo Switch.

Sean would do best in a highly structured setting that can provide consistency, accountability and unconditional love. The family would need to be patient, understanding, flexible, committed and open to using services. The placement agency is hoping to find a Minnesota family for Sean.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.