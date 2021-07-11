Michael, 16, can be an outgoing, talkative teen who is fun to be around. Once he gets to know someone, he loves interacting and having long conversations. He can be sarcastic at times and has a great sense of humor. He is bright, creative and inquisitive and likes to have fun and try new things. Some of Michael's interests include tinkering/taking things apart and putting them back together, playing video games, watching videos, being outdoors, fishing, being on the water and being creative. Michael loves his independence and social time with friends through gaming. A family who could find balance between being active and enjoying days at home would be ideal. Michael would benefit from parents who can provide structure, patience, understanding, flexibility and fun.

Following adoption, Michael would need to maintain contact with his siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.