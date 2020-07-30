One state, three D-I college hockey conferences
A look at projected men’s hockey conference alignment involving Minnesota teams for 2021-22, when St. Thomas starts competing in Division I.
CCHA
Central Collegiate Hockey Association
Bemidji State
Bowling Green
Ferris State
Lake Superior State
Michigan Tech
Minnesota State Mankato
Northern Michigan
St. Thomas
NCHC
National Collegiate Hockey Conference
Colorado College
Denver
Miami (Ohio)
Minnesota Duluth
Nebraska Omaha
North Dakota
St. Cloud State
Western Michigan
BIG TEN
Gophers
Michigan
Michigan State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin
