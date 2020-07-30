One state, three D-I college hockey conferences

A look at projected men’s hockey conference alignment involving Minnesota teams for 2021-22, when St. Thomas starts competing in Division I.

CCHA

Central Collegiate Hockey Association

Bemidji State

Bowling Green

Ferris State

Lake Superior State

Michigan Tech

Minnesota State Mankato

Northern Michigan

St. Thomas

NCHC

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

Colorado College

Denver

Miami (Ohio)

Minnesota Duluth

Nebraska Omaha

North Dakota

St. Cloud State

Western Michigan

BIG TEN

Gophers

Michigan

Michigan State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Penn State

Wisconsin