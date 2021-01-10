Minnesota's newest lottery millionaires — all three of them — are now present and accounted for, officials announced.

The most recent to notify Minnesota Lottery officials of their $1 million ticket is Barbara Muller of Arden Hills.

Muller, 59, bought her lucky Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing at Cub Foods in Arden Hills. While the Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday failed to produce a grand-prize winner, Muller's and three other tickets nationwide hit for second place.

The second of two New Year's Day raffle $1 million winners has also stepped up to claim his prize. Guy Hinrichs, 52, bought his winning ticket at Leroy's Great Bear Tire & Auto in his home city of Bloomington.

A day earlier, Bernard Kiffmeyer, 71, of Kimball, Minn., did the same. Kiffmeyer bought his winning ticket at SFP Liquors in St. Cloud.

Paul Walsh