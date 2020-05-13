Social distancing isn’t working quite as well as originally predicted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but will still help protect Minnesota from a novel and highly infectious coronavirus, new state modeling research has shown.

A statewide stay-at-home order has reduced the predicted number of COVID-19 deaths — to around 29,000 over 12 months compared to 57,000 if nothing had been done at all, researchers from the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

However, the order has only reduced face-to-face contact and disease transmission by 55%, compared to an 80% estimate in earlier modeling. The death forecast consequently increased in this model compared to the prior version released in April.

Initial estimates came from China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, but U.S. data since that time has provided a clearer picture on how it spreads and what slows it down, said Stefan Gildemeister, state health economist.

“Mitigation (in China) was very different from what we are experiencing here,” he said.

Minnesota remains under a statewide stay-at-home order until May 18, but Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Wednesday night to announce whether he will extend it or other social distancing restrictions.

The governor received the modeling data earlier this week, and had used prior versions to guide his initial decisions to close schools and restaurants and then issue the broader stay-at-home order, which first took effect March 28.

The new modeling predicted roughly 1,700 deaths in Minnesota by the end of May, under current stay-at-home conditions, but 29,000 deaths (ranging from 16,000 to 44,000) over 12 months.

If there is no acceleration in the actual number of deaths — currently standing at 638 as of Wednesday — Minnesota would likely fall short of that predicted figure for the end of May. The modeling was based on deaths and hospitalizations in Minnesota as of April 25.

“We hope these are pessimistic estimates, but it is certainly a plausible outcome,” Gildemeister said.

State health officials stressed that the modeling was never intended to forecast specific death counts, but rather to assess whether changes in social policies and restrictions cause those counts to decline.

For example, modeling estimated a lower total of 22,589 deaths over 12 months if the state maintained a stay-at-home order through May, and used 20,000 diagnostic tests per day to quickly identify cases and prevent widespread outbreaks in individual communities and businesses.

That scenario was based on an assumption that tests are 90% accurate in identifying infected people. A separate model estimated results with only 70% testing accuracy.

Modeling for the first time also analyzed the impact of Minnesota following guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and only pulling back on social distancing when its COVID-19 hospitalizations had declined for 14 days.

The state would see 26,294 COVID-19 deaths in the next year under this scenario, but would spread out cases and dramatically reduce the pressure on hospitals and their ICU bed capacity.

That would leave Minnesota locked down for considerably longer, when considering that hospitalizations in the state have doubled in three weeks and don’t appear to be declining anytime soon.

Walz has viewed the CDC recommendation as conservative for Minnesota, where he hopes a wealth of testing and medical resources will allow for a faster rollback of stay-at-home restrictions when businesses and organizations can offer adequate social distancing and safety for workers and customers.

Modeling was instrumental early on for Walz, who issued school closures and statewide stay-at-home orders based in part on state-specific forecasts showing that COVID-19 cases would far outstrip the available supply of critical care beds and ventilators in hospitals.

Other models nationally with different methodologies have forecasted different results.

Modeling by the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico estimated 1,200 deaths in Minnesota by June 21 and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology predicts 1,527 deaths by June 15.

Columbia University modeling as of May 4 estimated a peak of 47,500 cases in Minnesota by June 15, but a more rapid spread of the virus once normal business and activity levels resume.

That would lead to “a rebound in transmission and a lagged increase of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. These findings indicate that most states are not well-positioned to re-open their economies and simultaneously control the spread of COVID-19 infections,” the Columbia researchers wrote.

Minnesota’s model has changed in its underlying assumptions about COVID-19. The impact of social distancing — keeping six feet away from one another, and avoiding large groups — declined from 50% reduction in the state’s first two models to only 38% in this third version.

Gildemeister said the researchers had to reduce the estimates of social distancing effectiveness when comparing predicted case counts under their old assumptions with the actual cases of COVID-19 spreading today.

The models were recalibrated with different social distancing estimates until they produced the actual circulation of cases, and they could change again as the behavior of Minnesotans changes, Gildemeister said.

“It possible for these mitigation effects to change further depending on how the population interacts in response to good weather or sort of how compliance varies over time,” he said.

The latest model also was based on feedback from doctors that 100% of people would die from COVID-19 if they needed ventilator care in hospitals and didn’t receive it.

On the other hand, the latest model assumed that patients only needed eight days in intensive care, compared to the prior models that had predicted 10 or even as many as 22 days. That lower number means that Minnesota’s existing ICU capacity can stretch farther than originally estimated.

Minnesota hospitals have worked to increase ventilator capacity in the past two months, and now have 3,702 available — though 858 remain on back order. As of Wednesday, only 562 ventilators were in use statewide by patients with COVID-19 and other patients with medical problems unrelated to the pandemic.

State researchers again found that stay-at-home restrictions would buy time for hospitals to prepare, which would then reduce deaths. However, Gildemeister said that the restrictions wouldn’t spread out, or flatten, the peak of cases over a longer period of time unless they were left in place.

“You would have to have some form of mitigation like a stay-at-home order that reaches into September,” he said. “Again, maybe that is entirely undesirable and not worth the trade-off, but if flattening is what we are looking for, that is one of the tools that is available to us.”

Staff writers Joe Carlson and Glenn Howatt contributed to this story.