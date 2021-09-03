The contest is over for Minnesota's mullet man, but he's keeping the hairdo.

Curtis Wilson, the Austin, Minn., man who was a contestant in the USA Mullet Championships, ended up 11th place out of 25 finalists from across the country after online voting was tabulated last weekend.

"I'm pretty humbled to be finishing 11th with these guys who were in it," he said.

The winning mullet was grown by a Clint Duncan of Tennessee. Second place went to Travis Seifert of Prescott, Wis.

But Wilson, 29, plans to make a comeback. He's vowing to keep his business in front, party in the back haircut to try again in the contest next year.

Curtis Wilson of Austin, Minn., man was a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships.

Besides, he's getting married in May and his fiancée is fine with having the distinctive hairstyle appear in the wedding photos.

"She's more than OK with it," he said.

Wilson, who works dismantling cars at a junkyard, said publicity over the contest led to strangers buying him drinks and kids shouting on the street "Mullet man, we voted for you!"

He said he's also inspired his son and some of his friends to grow mullets, as well.

Wilson said someday he'll cut his hair to donate it for use as wigs for cancer patients. But then he'll start growing another mullet.

Richard Chin • 612-673-1775