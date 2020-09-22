Join us for a special StribSports Live at noon as Michael Rand visits with Dawn Gillman of Let Then Play MN and Star Tribune high school reporter David La Vaque to talk about Monday's decision to start up high school football and volleyball in Minnesota next week.

Southwest High School football player Nick Flaskamp will also be on the show.

The vote by the Minnesota State High School League reversed a decision made earlier this summer to delay those seasons until the spring.

