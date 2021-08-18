Entire channels of the Mississippi River are caked dry. Rocks, riverbeds and islands of the St. Croix and Minnesota rivers are visible for the first time in decades. Dozens of streams are at their lowest recorded levels since at least 1988, or even the Dust Bowl.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put much of the state in a "restricted phase" as the drought continues to get worse. That means water utilities and suppliers will need to cut down the total amount of water used to no more than 25% above what they used in January.

Parts of Minnesota have even slipped into the most severe level — "exceptional drought" — for the first time since the U.S. Drought Monitor began ranking droughts by four levels of intensity. The ranking system wasn't around during the Dust Bowl, but meteorologists believe that and the drought of 1988 might be the only times Minnesota has been this dry.

"When you think of a 100-year flood, it's something that you'd expect to happen once in 100 years," said Mike Griesinger, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Well, what we're seeing in Minnesota is something that you'd expect to happen just two or maybe three times in a century."

The question now is how long it will last, whether the drought is at its peak or if the dry spell could linger for another year or two. There are no signs that relief is coming, but historically, very few Minnesota droughts have endured much longer than this one has already.

The drought resembles the drought of 1988 in the way it developed, Griesinger said. That drought began in the fall of 1987, and lasted through the winter, spring and summer, before beginning to ease in the fall of 1988. The soil was so dry that even as the drought began to ease, effects lingered well into 1989. This dry spell, especially in northern Minnesota, also began in the fall before getting steadily worse in the spring and summer, he said.

"Most long droughts for us — aside from the 1930s — start in the fall of one year and continue through to the fall of the following year," he said. "Fall is usually when we have more dependable and more widespread precipitation. So we'll see what happens this year."

The new DNR restrictions apply to every city within three major watersheds: the Mississippi River Headwaters, Rainy River and Red River watersheds. That includes most of the state from Minneapolis and St. Paul to the Canadian border.

It's unclear exactly how each utility will hit the requirement to limit water use to no more than 25% above January levels. Some could put in stricter bans on watering lawns or even shutter car washes. The DNR may enact new limits on agricultural irrigation or temporarily suspend more water permits.

It would take up to 9 inches of rain, spread out over a month, to significantly ease the drought, DNR officials said in a statement.

"The current drought is not as severe as the historic droughts of 1988-89 or the 1930s, but it is intensifying," the statement read.

The drought has stressed rivers and streams in nearly every corner of the state.

Mallards and gulls are taking over newly formed islands in some of the state's largest rivers. Great blue herons are stalking desperate fish corralled into smaller and smaller pools for some of the easiest meals the birds will likely find in the wild.

About 60% of the state's streams and rivers are flowing at or near record lows, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The flow of the Vermilion River near Voyageur's National Park was down to a trickle Wednesday, crawling at just 10 cubic feet per second — the lowest level recorded since measurements began in the 1990s, said Eric Wakeman, supervisory hydrologic technician for the Geological Survey.

"Usually it's flowing at about 310 cubic feet per second," he said. "What we're seeing now in some of these areas, especially central Minnesota and in the northeast, are fairly unprecedented."

