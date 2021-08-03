A variant-fueled COVID-19 wave in the U.S. continued to show ripples in Minnesota. On Tuesday, the state reported a 4% positivity rate of diagnostic testing for the infectious disease and case and hospitalization rates that are back above state caution thresholds.

While Minnesota has the ninth-lowest rate of new viral infections among states, according to the latest federal weekly profile report released Tuesday, the rising test positivity rate suggests a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The positivity rate had been as high as 15.5% at the peak of COVID-19 activity last fall, but had dropped to 1.1% at the start of July.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Monday said a "very opportunistic" delta variant is fueling the latest uptick — with roughly a third of eligible Minnesotans 12 and older having received no vaccine against COVID-19. Viral loads have tended to be much higher in people infected with the delta variant — even in rare breakthrough cases involving vaccinated people — making them more likely to spread the coronavirus to others.

"Heading back up in these case counts is a direction no one wanted to go," Malcolm said.

While the positivity rate remains below the state caution threshold of 5%, Minnesota's COVID-19 hospital and infection rates are both back above state caution thresholds for the first time since the end of May.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,667 more diagnosed infections, accounting for cases identified over the weekend, and another four COVID-19 deaths. The additions raise Minnesota's pandemic totals to 614,990 known infections and 7,678 COVID-19 deaths.

The state on Tuesday also reported 248 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota, up from a low of 90 three weeks ago.

Malcolm said studies have shown that all three COVID-19 vaccines substantially reduce the risk of severe illness and death, and she hoped fatalities would remain lower in this latest wave when compared with others as a result.

Health care providers such as Allina and Fairview responded to the variant risk with vaccine mandates for employees, and the University of St. Thomas announced a vaccine requirement for students and staff before returning to campus. All offered exemptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

Other organizations such as Target responded to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by requiring masks for workers and recommending them for customers in areas experiencing high virus transmission levels. Ramsey County on Tuesday reinstated a mask requirement for its indoor county facilities and discussed whether a vaccine mandate for workers or other measures were needed to counter the rising infection rate.

Vaccination levels remain below state targets, but the latest state data showed a gradual increase in doses administered — from 36,033 in the week beginning July 11 to 41,007 in the week beginning July 18 to 45,112 in the week beginning July 25.

The state on Tuesday reached a first-dose vaccination rate of 69% in people 16 and older. The state had initially sought to reach 70% in that population by July 1, but fell short amid slowdowns in vaccination activity in May and June. New vaccine recipients will receive $100 under a new state incentive program — with the registration site for the reward opening on Wednesday.

Staff writer Shannon Prather contributed to this report

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744