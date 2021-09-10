COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased to 696 in Minnesota, which for the first time in the pandemic is reporting that more than 95% of available intensive care beds are filled.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below the peaks in prior pandemic waves of 699 in April and 1,864 last November, hospital leaders said they are combining with seasonal trauma injuries and other urgent medical needs to stretch critical care resources.

ICU usage rates above 90% are common in Minnesota, especially in winter flu seasons, but have been steadily increasing since early August along with the latest pandemic wave that is being fueled by a delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The state's MNTrac monitoring system on Friday reported that 1,151 of 1,206 available ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19 or other unrelated medical concerns — a usage rate of 95.4%.

"Hospitals, by in large, are full," said Dr. Paul Mueller, vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, Southwest Wisconsin, in an online forum Friday morning to address vaccine misconceptions.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,050 coronavirus infections, raising the state's pandemic totals to 7,892 deaths and 666,496 infections. While 87% of Minnesota's COVID-19 fatalities have involved people 65 or older, the additions on Friday included two people in their forties from Anoka and Freeborn counties.

State health officials urged more COVID-19 vaccinations — with Gov. Tim Walz visiting K-12 schools for the fourth day in a row Friday to welcome children back to classes and encourage more immunizations in a student population that could serve as a source of viral transmission.

North Memorial Health Hospital respiratory Therapist Tamara Eirten, center, worked on turning an intubated COVID-19 patient’s head as critical care nurses Jessica Hultgren, left, and Amy Berwald repositioned the patient’s feet Wednesday night in North Memorial Health Hospital’s South Seven Intensive Care Unit. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Behind the scenes at North Memorial Health Hospital, where doctors, nurses and specialists are on the frontlines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Photographed {wdat} in Robbinsdale, Minn,

More than 72% of eligible Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The rate increases to more than 92% in more vulnerable senior citizens but drops below 60% in eligible teenagers, who are at substantially lower risk of severe COVID-19 illness but can spread the virus to others.

Vaccine effectiveness has declined amid the rise of the delta variant in preventing any infections, but has continued to offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, according to a study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study was based on COVID-19 outcomes documented in 13 states, including Minnesota. The study showed that unvaccinated people made up 95% of infections and 93% of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 4 to June 19 but only 82% of infections and 86% of hospitalizations in the delta variant era from June 20 to July 17.

Even with the apparent decline in vaccine effectiveness, hospitalizations remained 10 times more likely in the unvaccinated population, the authors noted. "Getting vaccinated protects against severe illness from COVID-19, including the delta variant."

One encouraging sign in Minnesota is the continued leveling of the positivity rate of diagnostic testing is at 6.6% — raising hope of a quick peak to the delta-fueled wave that has occurred in other countries. The rate remains above the state's 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread, but hasn't increased in 12 days.

State health officials said they are closely monitoring to see if the start of K-12 classes or large events such as the Minnesota State Fair cause any uptick in infections.

Rising hospitalizations at a time when infections are leveling off isn't a surprise based on earlier pandemic waves. Trends in hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths have tended to lag two to four weeks behind trends in infections.

In the first spring 2020 wave, Walz used his emergency authority to order a delay of non-urgent procedures in hospitals to conserve bed space and protective equipment such as masks and gowns that were in short supply.

Hospitals issued similar delays on their own during the fall 2020 wave but haven't broadly used such measures in the latest wave.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744