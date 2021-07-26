COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 153 in Minnesota, according to an update of state pandemic figures on Monday, after reaching a low of 90 two weeks ago.

The rise reflects an overall uptick in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, despite 66.5% of eligible state residents 12 and older receiving at least a first dose of vaccine against the infectious disease. The state's reported positivity rate of diagnostic testing increased to 2.3% — well below the caution threshold of 5% that suggests widespread viral transmission, but an increase from a low of 1.1% at the end of June.

The state on Monday also reported 424 more infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and three more deaths. Under the state's revised schedule, new infections reported Monday reflect those identified through 4 a.m. last Friday. The additions raise Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 609,810 infections and 7,653 deaths. Pandemic activity over the weekend is reported on Tuesdays.

The deaths reported Monday included a Hennepin County resident in the 40 to 44 age range. Overall, more than 87% of deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota have involved people 65 or older.

Vaccination progress has been highest in this vulnerable age group, with more than 91% of senior citizens in the state receiving at least a first dose. Rates remain lower in younger age groups, with only 58% of people age 18 to 49 receiving at least a first dose of the one- or two-dose vaccine.

State health officials scheduled a media briefing at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss the state of the pandemic in Minnesota and the role of the more infectious delta coronavirus variant in causing the latest uptick.

The hospital figures reported on Monday reflected people who were admitted as of Friday. The totals included 39 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections. The ICU number had reached a low of 19 in mid-July.

Pandemic activity remains well below peak levels, though. COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 1,864 at the peak of last fall's wave and 699 at the peak of this spring's wave.