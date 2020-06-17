Republican lawmakers sharply rebuked court agreements Wednesday between DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon and two citizens’ groups that would ease absentee ballot rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreements, first announced Tuesday, allow voters to submit their ballots in the Aug. 11 primary without witness signatures. Election officials will also count ballots that arrive within two days of the primary, so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Ramsey County District Judge Sara Grewing signed off Wednesday on a consent decree to move forward with the changes.

Republican lawmakers said the deal circumvents the legislative process and bends a state election law negotiated by the Legislature during the regular session earlier this year.

“Preparations are already well underway for the primary,” Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, said. “What is that going to cause, in terms of chaos and costs, if all of a sudden by his own hand he has acquiesce to these two groups and thrown uncertainty into the mix?”

The agreements with Simon stem from lawsuits filed in May against the state by the League of Women Voters and the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund. The suits were part of a wave of cases brought in several states seeking to address concerns about voter safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon has been a leading proponent of voting by mail. He had pushed the Legislature this year to expand mail-in voting for the August primaries and the November general election, but faced resistance from GOP lawmakers citing concerns about fraud.

Gary Severson, a board member of the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans, said the agreement waiving witness requirements is “good news for thousands of Minnesota voters.” Severson, 72, is immunocompromised due to diabetes and doesn’t want to vote in-person. While his wife can act as his witness, he said others are concerned about meeting the state’s witness requirement to vote by mail.

Minnesota generally requires that witnesses be other registered voters or notaries public.

“There [are] too many that that would be a burden for,” Severson said. “It’s a lot more common than anybody realizes.”

Severson also said post offices will be swamped with absentee ballots this year, and the extension will help alleviate that. The next step for his organization is to push for the same changes to the November general election as well, he said.

Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, said the organizations suing Simon are his “liberal friends” and that election officials should follow the current laws that are in place. She said the GOP-led state Senate is reviewing its options for intervening in the situation.

Simon was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, but a spokesperson for his office said “it is important to note that the actions the office is taking are a common part of legal procedure.”

Early absentee and in-person voting for the August primaries begins June 26.