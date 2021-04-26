A child under 10 from the Marshall, Minn., area died Sunday from complications of COVID-19.

The pediatric COVID-19 death is the third reported in Minnesota during the yearlong pandemic, but the first not to involve underlying health conditions or contributing factors.

The child was a first-grader at Marshall's Park Side Elementary School, according to an e-mail from the district's superintendent to parents.

"I recognize this is scary and concerning for many," wrote Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams. "We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID. If your student begins to show symptoms, please bring them in to be tested right away."

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the child did not have underlying health conditions.

"While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children," the Health Department said in a statement.

Registered Nurse Sherry Donnahoo filled needles with the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The death in June of an infant boy in the Moorhead area was linked to COVID-19, as well as the death in February of a 7-year-old Clara City girl who had a congenital neurological condition.

The state encouraged continued mask-wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, especially to a population of people 15 and younger who are not yet eligible for vaccine.

Children's Minnesota has reported increased COVID-19 activity at its Minneapolis and St. Paul hospitals, which currently have seven patients admitted with the infectious disease, including two receiving intensive care. The hospitals have admitted 384 children with COVID-19 overall.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744

Correction: Previous versions of this article gave an incorrect age for the child.