Minnesota reported a record 1,424 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, and an additional 46 people have died from the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus — the second highest one-day total in Minnesota.

Of the 1,424 hospitalized with COVID-19, 293 were in intensive care.

All told, 2,839 Minnesotans have died of the virus since last spring.

In an effort to stem the coronavirus' reach as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, new restrictions on bars, restaurants and private gatherings begin Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday 5,552 new cases of COVID-19 with a total of 207,339 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with the virus since last spring.

The previous one-day record was 56 deaths reported on Wednesday.

People at a new saliva testing center for COVID in the Minneapolis Convention Center drop saliva samples into a collection box Monday in Minneapolis. ] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com

Of the deaths reported Friday, 33 were in long-term care and assisted-living facilities, 12 were in private residences, and one was in a group home, according to Health Department data.

Some 3.3 million tests have been completed through Minnesota, as the state rolls out more testing sites. And on Thursday, Health Department officials said people ages 18 and 35 should seek testing right away, regardless of whether they're exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The Health Department has ramped up testing across the state, opening the ninth PCR (polymerase chain reaction) saliva test site at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.

A 10th saliva testing site is expected to open in Burnsville Monday at the former Pier One store, 1501 W. County Road 42.

Eleven more nasal swab testing sites will open across Minnesota in coming weeks. Ten of the testing sites will be at National Guard armories in Albert Lea, Anoka, Crookston, Fairmont, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, Morris, Stillwater and Wadena; the 11th site will be located in the west metro area.

The state has also rolled out a mail-in saliva test program where results are made available in 24 to 48 hours.