Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to fall.

At least 2,722,944 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,325,495 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 61% of the way to its goal of most residents aged 16 or older receiving at least one dose.

So far, 594,427 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported 10 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, 2 of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 60 and 94.

Minnesota has recorded 7,296 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications stood at 31,393 on Sunday.

A total of 341 patients were getting care for COVID-19 in regular hospital beds Thursday, the latest data available, down from 416 a week earlier.

Intensive-care beds, where the sickest COVID-19 patients are treated, were filled with 123 patients on Thursday, the latest data available, down from 144 a week prior.

Statewide, 78% of the state's 1,208 staffed intensive-care beds were occupied with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

