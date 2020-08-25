Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 400 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 409 new coronavirus infections, according to data released Tuesday morning, on a volume of about 8,858 completed tests.

As of Monday, the state’s average over the previous week was about 655 new cases per day on a daily volume of about 17,225 tests.

The latest numbers show 312 patients were hospitalized, compared with 310 at Monday’s data release; 137 patients required intensive care, compared with 135 ICU patients Monday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been relatively steady in recent weeks. They remain well below peaks of more than 600 hospitalized patients and about 260 in the ICU in late May.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for two of the eight deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 1,779 people have died from the virus, including 1,315 deaths in long-term care or assisted-living residents.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 6,238 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

Numbers published Tuesday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.