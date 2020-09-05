Four more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 900 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 914 new coronavirus infections, according to data released Saturday morning, on a volume of about 18,710 completed tests.

Case counts over the past 10 days have been inflated to some degree by delayed results from one lab in Burnsville. As of Friday, the state's seven-day average has been about 818 new cases per day on a volume of about 16,468 tests.

The numbers released Saturday show 279 patients were hospitalized, compared with 274 at Friday's data release; 133 patients required intensive care, compared with 138 ICU patients Friday.

Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been relatively steady in recent weeks. The counts remain well below peaks in late May of more than 600 hospitalized patients and about 260 in the ICU.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for three of the deaths newly announced by the Health Department. Statewide, 1,851 people have died from the disease, including 1,357 deaths in long-term care or assisted-living residents.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that was found circulating late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, hospital stays have been required in 6,676 cases.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won't have symptoms.

Numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.