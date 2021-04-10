Minnesota is reporting 2,454 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths linked to COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

It was the third consecutive day of Minnesota reporting more than 2,000 new cases, continuing a trend over the past month of growing case counts with the spread of a more contagious form of SARS-CoV-2.

Hospitalizations for people sickened by COVID-19 have been on the rise, as well.

The statewide tally for people who have received at least one vaccine dose increased by 54,331 in the latest data release, for a total of 1,994,412 people so far. That's about 45% of residents age 16 and older, the state says.

The Health Department says 1,333,998 people have now completed a one-dose or two-dose vaccine series. Vaccination figures could be understated due to reporting delays.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for two of the newly-announced deaths.

Since Minnesota started detecting virus infections in March 2020, the state has reported 540,277 positive cases, 28,220 hospitalizations and 6,944 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 2,454 new cases came on a volume of 35,770 newly completed tests — meaning the share of tests coming back positive was again above the state's "caution" level of 5%.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 114 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday, up from 77 reported one week ago. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days, not just the most recent day.

While the number of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds has been increasing in recent weeks, it continues to be lower that during last year's peak.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 39,924 positive cases. More than 514,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

The latest Health Department figures show a total of 3,207,892 vaccine doses administered.

COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized, and most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms. Many cases are asymptomatic.

Data on COVID-19 cases and deaths released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

