Fourteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Saturday in a data release that continued recent trends of more deaths and cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported an increase of 2,268 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the latest figures. The one-day case count was one of the highest so far in Minnesota during the pandemic, and came on a high volume of more than 36,000 newly completed tests.

More than 6% of the tests came back positive, continuing a trend over the past week or so of slightly higher “positivity rates” in the state. When a lower percentage of all tests are positive, health officials believe the state is doing a better job tracking the spread of the virus and initiating efforts to isolate those who are infected.

Saturday’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in Minnesota during the pandemic to 132,122. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 2,328 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for nine of the newly announced deaths, and 1,633 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 13,295 cases statewide. More than 116,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 9,444 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.