Minnesota is reporting 1,529 new coronavirus cases and 37 more deaths due to complications of COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The statewide tally for people who've received at least one vaccine dose increased by 12,070 in the latest data release, for a total of 174,110 people thus far. That's about 3.1% of the state's population, according to a Star Tribune estimate.

State officials have said reporting delays mean daily figures likely understate the total for doses administered. The figures don't include vaccinations at federal facilities that have their own supplies.

The figures released on coronavirus infections Saturday pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases down to about 1,519, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

Seven-day averages have been trending down over the past week and are down considerably from November's peak, which included an average of more than 7,000 cases per day at one point.

Although health officials still are watching for a potential uptick in cases following December's holiday travel, some doctors say they're encouraged by the numbers this past week. At the same time, Minnesota reported last Saturday its first cases of a variant strain of the virus that's thought to spread more quickly.

Health Department figures on Saturday show a total of 206,559 vaccine doses administered, an increase of 86,815 doses since last Saturday. That means the state has used about 40% of more than 513,000 doses shipped — a total that includes doses sent to Minnesota health care providers as well as those directed through a federal program to long-term care providers.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 22 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,756 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 445,047 positive cases, 23,291 hospitalizations and 5,887 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 1,529 new cases came on a volume of 30,774 newly completed tests.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 106 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday, pulling the seven-day average up slightly from Friday's report. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds has been down compared with peaks last year.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 34,723 positive cases. More than 425,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

