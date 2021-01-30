Minnesota is reporting 1,087 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths due to complications of COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to about 1,002 per day — the lowest reading since late September, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

The statewide tally for people who've received at least one vaccine dose increased by 35,568 in the latest data release, for a total of 381,204 people thus far. That's about 6.7% of the state's population — up from 4% last Saturday, according to Star Tribune estimates.

The Health Department says 105,361 people have now completed the two-dose series, up from 59,715 last Saturday. Vaccination figures could understate the total for doses administered due to reporting delays and vaccinations at federal facilities.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 11 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,922 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 460,819 positive cases, 24,269 hospitalizations and 6,187 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 1,087 new cases came on a volume of 32,732 newly completed tests.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 69 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds continues to be down compared with peaks last year.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 36,375 positive cases. More than 444,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

Seven-day averages for new cases have been trending down over the past three weeks and have dropped considerably from November's peak for infections. At the same time, Minnesota has reported cases of new virus variants that are thought to spread more quickly.

Health Department figures on Saturday show a total of 488,360 vaccine doses administered, up from last Saturday's count of 289,846 total doses.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck • 612-673-4744