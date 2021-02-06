Minnesota is reporting 1,030 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths due to complications from COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average for net case increases fell to 914 per day — the lowest reading since Sept. 25, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

The statewide tally for people who've received at least one vaccine dose increased by 27,393 in the latest data release, for a total of 525,236 people so far. That's about 9.2% of the state's population — up from 6.7% last Saturday, according to Star Tribune estimates.

The Health Department says 147,321 people have now completed the two-dose vaccine series, up from 105,361 last Saturday. Vaccination figures could understate the total for doses administered due to reporting delays and vaccinations at federal facilities.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for seven of the newly announced deaths, and 3,966 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 467,217 positive cases, 24,686 hospitalizations and 6,289 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 1,030 new cases came on a volume of 34,448 newly completed tests.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 69 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds continues to be down compared with peaks last year.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 36,930 positive cases. More than 452,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

Seven-day averages for new cases have generally been trending down over the past four weeks and have dropped considerably from November's peak for infections. At the same time, Minnesota has reported cases of new virus variants that are thought to spread more quickly.

Health Department figures on Saturday show a total of 673,586 vaccine doses administered, up from last Saturday's count of 488,360 total doses.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Christopher Snowbeck • 612-673-4744