More than 300 adult day centers that provide services for Minnesotans with disabilities and mental illnesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, filling a major gap in the state’s social safety net.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, the state agency that oversees disability services, issued new guidance allowing thousands of adults who live in group homes and other residential care facilities to attend day centers across the state. They had been locked out of the centers since March under restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said the decision was driven by encouraging signs that infection-control protocols are working in group homes and that significantly fewer residents with disabilities are catching the virus. The reopening is also a response to growing concerns over the harm caused by months of grinding isolation and loneliness among Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents. Since the pandemic began, many adults with disabilities have been spending their days confined to their homes and cut off from a place to go during the day for social interaction.

On Friday, the state Department of Health cited “the unintended consequences of prolonged physical separation and isolation” as a reason for easing the lockdown on nursing homes and other senior care facilities, under new guidelines. For the first time since mid-March, designated family members and outside caregivers will be allowed to make scheduled visits inside senior homes to monitor their loved ones’ care and help alleviate their isolation.

“This felt like exactly the right moment,” Harpstead said in an interview Sunday, soon after notifying disability providers of the reopening. “It looks as if there is a pretty good experience in recent weeks in group homes. We hope that continues in that direction and holds firm.”

Across the state, adult day center programs serve about 6,000 Minnesotans with a wide range of disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injuries. In many small towns and rural areas, they are hubs of activity: They shuttle people to and from work and activities in the community, and provide a destination during the day for those with severe disabilities who might otherwise be isolated at home. The state partially reopened the centers on May 30 for people who live in their own homes or with family members; however, as a safety precaution, people who live in four-bedroom group homes or other congregate care settings were not allowed to return.

The restrictions have taken a huge financial toll on nonprofit disability service providers across the state, which have endured staggering losses since the pandemic began. Dozens of centers have been forced to close because of mounting debts, and thousands of employees at these centers have been laid off or furloughed over the past two months.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health of all Minnesotans — including emotional and social health,” Harpstead said in an official announcement of the new guidance. “My team and I have remained focused on turning the dial, as much as is prudent given the health risks, to get these providers back in service of the people they support.”

Under the new guidance, disability service providers will be required to have a plan in place to protect clients and staff and follow other state licensing requirements related to hours and capacity. To prevent the spread of the virus, individuals will be prohibited from attending a day service facility if they live with any person with an active case of COVID-19 or have had COVID-19 exposure in the last 14 days.

