Minnesota has removed race as a preferential factor for determining which COVID-19 patients should receive scarce monoclonal antibodies — outpatient infusions that reduce risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

Updated rationing guidance on Wednesday prioritizes infusions when they are in short supply for people who are immunocompromised or pregnant. It also gives preference to people who are older or have underlying conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19, but switched to a scoring system that no longer considers race.

State leaders had been planning revisions in response to the scarcity of monoclonal antibodies, which was exacerbated last month when providers stopped using two of three versions because they weren't effective against the omicron variant. The policy switch occurred on the same day a conservative advocacy group, America First Legal, threatened to sue Minnesota and Utah, arguing their racial-preference policies were unfair.

The guidance is specific to providers who are part of the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform (MNRAP), which includes the Twin Cities' largest health systems but not the Mayo, CentraCare or Essentia systems in greater Minnesota. The remaining effective antibody product is so scarce right now the scoring system identifies only the highest-need patients who are then chosen for infusions via a lottery.

The old policy was based on guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and a University of Minnesota study showing minorities are at elevated risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes even after factoring out age and underlying conditions.

"There is no question that BIPOC Minnesotans are dying of COVID at high rates and at younger ages compared to white Minnesotans," said JP Leider, a U health policy researcher who is overseeing MNRAP.

A weekly state pandemic report on Thursday showed that Black people make up 6% of Minnesota's population but 11% of its COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The advocacy group countered that the system was unfair in a letter on Wednesday to state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, arguing that "the color of one's skin is not a medical condition akin to hypertension, heart disease, or obesity, which are known to aggravate the risk of death or severe illness among those infected with COVID-19."

The Minnesota Department of Health had not replied to a request for comment as of noon Thursday about the policy switch and the letter.

The old scoring system ranked anyone with four points as the highest-need COVID-19 patients for infusions and assigned two points to people who were elderly, racial minorities or had conditions such as diabetes. Three points were assigned for certain high-risk kidney or respiratory diseases, and four points were assigned for people who were pregnant or immunocompromised.

Even without scoring for racial minorities, the new system provides some indirect weighting for people of color because it includes chronic diseases that are more common in some racial groups.

Demand for antibody infusions has increased amid the dwindling supply. Minnesota reported a record 20.7% positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the seven days ending Jan. 5 and a record per-capita infection rate. Viral loads found in sewage at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant have tripled over the past month, according to data provided Thursday by the Met Council.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 1,588 — though encouragingly the number of patients requiring intensive care has declined to 253. The state on Thursday also reported 52 COVID-19 deaths and 11,510 coronavirus infections, raising its pandemic totals to 10,939 deaths and more than 1.1 million infections.

Minnesota last week received its first shipment of two new COVID-19 antiviral pills, but the roughly 3,200 courses were not enough to offset the loss of outpatient antibody infusions.

The state on Wednesday also issued ethical guidance for regional distribution of the new antiviral pills. The system increases supplies to communities that are more vulnerable to COVID-19 because of poverty and other factors, and prioritizes the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

It also prioritizes the more effective Paxlovid for the highest-risk COVID-19 patients and makes the less effective Molnupiravir available to a broader patient population.