The girls' volleyball state tournament started Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center with Class 4A and Class 3A action taking place simultaneously on two courts. Class 1A and 2A followed on Thursday and it all culminates Saturday with the championship matches in all four classes.

Livestreams for the entire tournament or individual games are available for purchase through Prep Spotlight TV.

Tournament schedule and scoreboard

Star Tribune high school sports Live Blog has tournament updates.

Our high school volleyball hub

State tournament brackets

Check back here throughout the day for all of our coverage:

Class 1A championship: Minneota vs. Mayer Lutheran, 1 p.m. Read more here.

Class 2A championship: Jackson County Central vs. Sauk Centre, 3 p.m. Read more here.

Class 3A championship: Kasson-Mantorville vs. Marshall, 5 p.m. Read more here.

Class 4A championship: Wayzata vs. East Ridge, 7 p.m. Read more here.