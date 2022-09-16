The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2022. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Findings from questions about the U.S. Supreme Court and abortion are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion. Do you support or oppose the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|40%
|52%
|8%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|27%
|64%
|10%
|Rest of metro
|45
|47
|8
|Southern Minn.
|48
|45
|7
|Northern Minn.
|49
|45
|6
|Men
|46
|46
|8
|Women
|35
|57
|8
|DFL/ Democrat
|9
|85
|6
|Republican
|79
|14
|7
|Independent/ other
|36
|53
|11
|18-34
|30
|62
|8
|35-49
|39
|54
|8
|50-64
|46
|47
|6
|65+
|43
|47
|10
|No college
|44
|50
|7
|College degree
|37
|55
|9
|White
|43
|49
|9
|Nonwhite
|26
|69
|6
|Trump voters
|79
|19
|2
|Biden voters
|7
|82
|11
Do you think abortion should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases or illegal in all cases?
|Legal in all
|Legal in most
|Illegal in most
|Illegal in all 2%
|Not sure 2%
|30%
|25%
|41%
|Legal in all
|Legal in most
|Illegal in most
|Illegal in all
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|42%
|27%
|29%
|1%
|1%
|Rest of metro
|21
|24
|52
|1
|2
|Southern Minn.
|29
|22
|40
|7
|3
|Northern Minn.
|25
|23
|49
|1
|2
|Men
|23
|25
|48
|2
|2
|Women
|37
|24
|35
|3
|2
|DFL/ Democrat
|61
|27
|11
|0
|2
|Republican
|4
|14
|75
|7
|1
|Independent/ other
|24
|33
|41
|0
|2
|18-34
|40
|28
|29
|2
|1
|35-49
|31
|28
|38
|2
|2
|50-64
|26
|23
|47
|3
|1
|65+
|28
|20
|47
|3
|3
|No college
|29
|22
|45
|3
|2
|College degree
|31
|28
|37
|2
|2
|White
|28
|25
|43
|3
|2
|Nonwhite
|46
|24
|30
|0
|0
|Trump voters
|4
|15
|75
|5
|2
|Biden voters
|56
|31
|12
|0
|2
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2022, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 34 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|279
|(35%)
|Republican
|258
|(32%)
|Independent/ other
|263
|(33%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|234
|(29%)
|50-64
|222
|(28%)
|65+
|203
|(25%)
|Refused
|5
|(1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|684
|(86%)
|Black/African American
|45
|(6%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|41
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|17
|(2%)
|Other
|6
|(1%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|381
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|5
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|Northern Minnesota
|170
|(21%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|169
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|255
|(32%)
|College graduate
|232
|(29%)
|Graduate degree
|137
|(17%)
|Refused
|7
|(<1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Donald Trump
|344
|(43%)
|Joe Biden
|387
|(48%)
|Other
|11
|(1%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|19
|(2%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|221
|(28%)
|Cell Phone
|579
|(72%)
