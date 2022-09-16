The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2022. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Findings from questions about the Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state races, voter confidence, marijuana legalization and sports betting are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

If the 2022 general election for Minnesota attorney general were held today, would you vote for:

Keith
Ellison 		Jim
Schultz 		Undecided
46% 45% 9%
Keith
Ellison		 Jim
Schultz		 Undecided
Hennepin/ Ramsey 68% 25% 8%
Rest of metro 36 55 9
Southern Minn. 37 53 10
Northern Minn. 35 55 9
Men 38 54 8
Women 54 37 9
DFL/ Democrat 98 2 0
Republican 1 94 5
Independent/ other 36 42 22
18-34 61 32 7
35-49 48 45 6
50-64 40 49 11
65+ 41 49 10
No college 42 49 9
College degree 52 40 8
White 43 48 9
Nonwhite 69 22 9
Trump voters 1 95 4
Biden voters 90 3 7

If the 2022 general election for Minnesota secretary of state were held today, would you vote for:

Steve
Simon 		Kim
Crockett 		Undecided
48% 40% 12%
Steve
Simon		 Kim
Crockett		 Undecided
Hennepin/ Ramsey 67% 20% 13%
Rest of metro 39 51 10
Southern Minn. 37 48 14
Northern Minn. 38 50 12
Men 40 47 12
Women 54 34 12
DFL/ Democrat 96 2 2
Republican 3 88 10
Independent/ other 41 34 26
18-34 60 28 13
35-49 49 42 9
50-64 41 46 13
65+ 45 40 15
No college 44 43 13
College degree 52 37 11
White 45 43 12
Nonwhite 67 20 13
Trump voters 4 88 9
Biden voters 90 0 10

How much confidence do you have that the votes in the 2022 midterm elections will be counted accurately?

High Moderate Not
much 		None 2% Not
sure 2%
56% 27% 13%    
 High Moderate Not
much		 None Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 70% 21% 7% 2% 0%
Rest of metro 50 29 15 5 1
Southern Minn. 50 29 17 1 3
Northern Minn. 48 31 18 1 2
Men 51 29 17 2 1
Women 62 24 11 1 2
DFL/ Democrat 91 9 0 0 0
Republican 21 43 29 4 4
Independent/ other 53 30 13 3 1
18-34 69 20 9 2 1
35-49 56 29 10 3 2
50-64 50 34 14 1 1
65+ 54 23 19 2 2
No college 52 29 15 2 2
College degree 61 24 12 2 1
White 54 28 14 2 2
Nonwhite 71 19 8 1 1
Trump voters 20 42 30 4 4
Biden voters 89 11 0 0 0

Do you think Minnesota should or should not legalize marijuana for recreational use? 

Should Should not Not sure
53% 36% 11%
Should Should not Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 60% 28% 12%
Rest of metro 49 41 11
Southern Minn. 50 41 10
Northern Minn. 53 38 9
Men 51 39 9
Women 56 33 11
DFL/ Democrat 70 20 10
Republican 29 65 6
Independent/ other 60 25 16
18-34 60 26 14
35-49 58 32 10
50-64 51 40 10
65+ 47 44 9
No college 52 39 9
College degree 56 33 12
White 52 38 11
Nonwhite 68 22 10
Trump voters 36 58 6
Biden voters 68 18 13

Do you think Minnesota should or should not legalize gambling on sports? 

Should Should
not 		Not sure
48% 33% 19%
Should Should not Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 48% 32% 20%
Rest of metro 50 30 20
Southern Minn. 39 39 22
Northern Minn. 53 34 13
Men 50 32 18
Women 46 35 20
DFL/ Democrat 53 31 15
Republican 50 31 19
Independent/ other 40 38 22
18-34 44 41 15
35-49 52 31 17
50-64 48 36 16
65+ 47 28 26
No college 49 33 18
College degree 46 34 20
White 48 34 18
Nonwhite 51 29 20
Trump voters 52 33 15
Biden voters 45 35 20

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2022, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 34 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 279 (35%)
Republican 258 (32%)
Independent/ other 263 (33%)
AGE
18-34 136 (17%)
35-49 234 (29%)
50-64 222 (28%)
65+ 203 (25%)
Refused 5 (1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 684 (86%)
Black/African American 45 (6%)
Hispanic/Latino 41 (5%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 17 (2%)
Other 6 (1%)
Refused 7 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 381 (48%)
Women 414 (52%)
Other 5 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 155 (19%)
Northern Minnesota 170 (21%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 169 (21%)
Some college/Vocational 255 (32%)
College graduate 232 (29%)
Graduate degree 137 (17%)
Refused 7 (<1%)
2020 VOTE
Donald Trump 344 (43%)
Joe Biden 387 (48%)
Other 11 (1%)
Did not vote 39 (5%)
Not sure/Refused 19 (2%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 221 (28%)
Cell Phone 579 (72%)