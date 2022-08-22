The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Rogers, according to a tweet from the agency.
The multiple-vehicle collision backed up westbound traffic Monday afternoon near Hwy. 101. At least one vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Traffic was reduced to one lane and full usage of the road will be restored at about 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Couple charged with plotting attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist ask for separate trials
Prosecutors say a joint trial would limit trauma on the victim.
St. Cloud
Minnesota Patrol investigating fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Rogers
The multiple vehicle crash backed up westbound traffic Monday afternoon.
Duluth
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
The civil rights lawsuit alleges that hazing among football players was common for years.
South Metro
Father sues Dakota County for ignoring warning signs that led to son's death
Suit contends workers ignored warning signs that Eli Hart's mother was mentally ill. She was later charged with killing the boy.
Minnesota National Guard's first female general retiring
Tuesday ceremony will recognize her service.