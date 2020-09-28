Musicians in the Minnesota Orchestra will take a 25% pay cut under a new two-year contract extension announced Monday morning.

As part of that deal, the nonprofit's board and the members of the Twin Cities Musicians' Union approved an amendment outlining work rules and compensation cuts during the pandemic.

"There is a realization on our part that not selling tickets or having earned income has an enormous effect on our bottom line, and we wanted to acknowledge that," said Timothy Zavadil, chair of the musicians' negotiating committee, by phone Monday.

If the orchestra returns to performing before full audiences, those pay cuts would be revisited, said Zavadil, who plays clarinet and bass clarinet.

"We want to get back to performing. We want to get back to full houses. We want to get back to the full orchestra," he said. "And we are very grateful that our management and the board share those goals as well."

In a news release, board chair Margaret Bracken called the agreement "a common-sense approach ... that acknowledges the uncertain time period we are living through."

The ratified contract, which runs through August 2022, maintains the musicians' current medical and dental benefits. Orchestra members who opt not to perform onstage during the pandemic will take on "modified duties," according to the nonprofit.

The so-called side letter outlining COVID-19 terms goes into effect Oct. 1 and runs through August 2021. It would expire — restoring musicians' salaries to last year's levels — if by then the orchestra is able to resume performing concerts with a full orchestra and without limits to audience capacity. If not, the terms outlined in the letter extend for another year.

"This negotiated agreement gives us both stability and flexibility over the next two years, which is critical to sustaining the organization in an unpredictable environment," president and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said in a statement.

Zavadil has led the musicians' committee during past contract negotiations, including in 2012-14 during a bitter lockout. He characterized these talks as "always productive," with "shared goals." He declined to share the vote count but said it was "overwhelmingly" in favor.

Even before COVID-19 hit, the Minnesota Orchestra was in the red. The orchestra posted an operating deficit of $8.8 million for fiscal year 2019 — the biggest in its history.

In June, in response to the pandemic, the orchestra and its musicians announced they'd taken a temporary, 20% pay cut. Music Director Osmo Vänskä, who agreed in June to temporarily reduce his salary by 30%, has committed to taking a 35% cut going forward. He will lead the orchestra in its season premiere on October 2.

That fall season looks a lot different from planned. Up to 25 musicians will perform for an empty hall, broadcasting Friday night concerts on Classical MPR and Twin Cities Public Television.