State officials want Minnesotans to test for COVID-19 before heading out for the holidays.

Gov. Tim Walz says people can now place a third order for four more free at-home rapid tests through the state's online ordering program.

The rapid tests can be ordered at mn.gov/covid19. Anyone who has not yet placed an order can receive up to 12 tests at once while supplies last, the governor's office said in a statement.

Walz noted that the federal government's free at-home test program has been suspended but that Minnesota's program continues.

"The free tests are just one part of the state's comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state," he said in the statement.

Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 public hotline at 1-833-431-2053. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.