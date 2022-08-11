The Minnesota Nurses Association has scheduled a strike vote for Monday, Aug. 15, as a contract dispute continues between hospitals and some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

The vote would authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers, the union says.

"Nurses do not take this decision lightly, but we are determined to take a stand at the bargaining table, and on the sidewalk if necessary, to put patients before profits in our hospitals," said Mary Turner, a nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital and president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, in a statement.

Hospitals did not immediately comment in response to the announcement.

Ongoing negotiations include nurses at the M Health Fairview and Children's Minnesota health systems, both based in Minneapolis. Contracts also are being negotiated at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale-based North Memorial and two health systems based in Duluth — Essentia Health and St. Luke's.

In negotiations thus far, hospitals have sought to focus on wages while nurses have pushed to discuss other concerns such as staffing levels.

Contracts are negotiated separately at different medical centers, but hospitals earlier this month said they've generally offered a 10% increase in total compensation over the next three years. Nurses have sought an increase of about 30% to make the profession more attractive while calling for better sick leave, night shift and education reimbursement benefits.

Both sides have acknowledged the growing problem of burnout for health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the need to attract and retain nurses. Hospitals say they must also weigh how rising labor expenses translate into costs that are passed to patients.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.