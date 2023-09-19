Four out of five Minnesota nonprofits say they're grappling with job vacancies, reporting more workforce shortages than nonprofits are recording nationwide, according to a new national survey.

The survey, conducted by the National Council of Nonprofits, found that nearly 81% of Minnesota nonprofits had job openings, compared with nearly 75% of nonprofits nationally.

Nearly two-thirds of Minnesota nonprofits surveyed also have more job vacancies now than before COVID-19 broke out in 2020.

While the survey is limited to a small pool of respondents — only about 70 of the tens of thousands of nonprofits statewide responded — the results reflect what officials with the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits have heard from local organizations about rising costs, decreasing revenue and widespread staffing shortages.

While some business sectors have also struggled with worker shortages, job vacancies are forcing nonprofits to scale back their programs and services — affecting needy Minnesotans ranging from those looking for housing assistance to parents scrambling to find child care openings.

"If they're short-staffed and a restaurant closes early or isn't open on Tuesdays, that's an inconvenience ... whereas if a homeless shelter has reduced hours or has to scale back on facilities, that's about basic needs," said Kari Aanestad, associate director of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. "That's a threat to a vision of Minnesota being a place where everyone can thrive."

As a result, many Minnesota nonprofits are turning to new ways to attract and retain employees, from boosting salaries to touting remote work options or better benefits.

The nonprofit sector hasn't recovered from the massive layoffs and furloughs of 2020 when the pandemic began, and it may be forever reshaped by the crisis. According to state employment data, Minnesota's nonprofit sector had nearly 3% fewer employees in 2022 than in 2019 — a larger decline than the state's overall workforce has experienced.

Besides layoffs and furloughs caused by COVID-related revenue losses, more nonprofit workers have been leaving voluntarily, part of the "Great Resignation" of employees who are burned out and switching to careers with better pay and hours. As with the private sector, nonprofits also are seeing more retirements.

More than a third of the Minnesota nonprofits with job openings that responded to the survey said their vacancy rate was upwards of 20% — a higher vacancy rate than nonprofits nationally reported. The survey engaged 1,600 nonprofits nationwide.

But Aanestad said it was unclear whether nonprofits have job openings because of new positions added to keep up with a growing need for services, or existing positions that are open due to turnover.

"There's a story we don't necessarily know just from the numbers, but it definitely echoes what we've found," she said.

In the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits' survey of nearly 200 Minnesota nonprofits released last month, the top reason cited for struggles to retain or draw workers was meeting wage expectations. Almost 70% of nonprofits reported that their expenses had risen in the last year, while a third reported declining funding.

"It can feel easier to blame nonprofits for these challenges [than businesses]. I sometimes hear people say, 'Nonprofits just need to fundraise more,' " Aanestad said. "But the reality is that most, if not all, are doing the best they can with this impossible puzzle."

In the national survey, Minnesota organizations blamed worker shortages on compensation issues, followed by budget constraints and burnout. More than 77% of nonprofits surveyed said they're increasing salaries to address recruitment and retention issues, while more than half are offering remote work options.

Aanestad said it's unclear why Minnesota nonprofits are facing higher job vacancies than nonprofits in other states, but that it could be a reflection of higher burnout following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which spurred a global racial reckoning.

Nonprofits were also on the frontlines of responding to both the pandemic and civil unrest, having to make sure Minnesotans without food or access to groceries had the help they needed.

Since then, extra federal aid and foundation grants offered early on in the pandemic have waned and donors have scaled back their generosity. In fact, according to the national survey, more than two-thirds of Minnesota nonprofits said they anticipate the amount of donations will decline or remain flat this year.

Some predicted the pandemic would lead to catastrophic closures of nonprofits across the United States, but that hasn't happened — at least not yet. Minnesota's nonprofits, which employ 14% of the state's workforce, may face tougher times ahead.

"Nonprofit organizations may be facing financial cliffs that were feared the last three years that haven't come true yet," Aanestad said. "We're expecting 14% of Minnesota's workforce to solve or at least address complex social challenges and some of the hardest parts of the human condition. Nonprofits alone can't do that work."