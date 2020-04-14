The toll of COVID-19 has now reached 79 deaths and 1,695 lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota, which continues to see steady but not exponential growth in respiratory illnesses caused by a novel coronavirus.

The case count included nine deaths and 45 illnesses added on Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The total count included 177 people who are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 75 in intensive care, but also 909 people who have recovered from confirmed cases and are no longer considered risks to spread or contract the virus.

State health officials have urged continued compliance with social distancing recommendations and a stay-at-home order, designed to reduce face-to-face contact and virus transmission by 80%. The order remains in effect until May 4.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said this shutdown strategy, while painful to the economy, is buying valuable time for hospitals to add beds and ventilators for a future surge in COVID-19 cases, and for state labs to build up more diagnostic and antibody tests for COVID-19. Modeling by the health department and the University of Minnesota now predicts that any peak in cases will come in midsummer.

The governor said he is hopeful that Minnesota can scale back its social distancing restrictions, and reopen more workplaces, through the use of expanded testing, along with contract tracing of people with COVID-19, and quarantines of any of their close contacts.

Walz offered a diplomatic response on Monday to the statement by President Donald Trump that he had total authority to reopen states and end stay-at-home orders. The current stay-at-home order in Minnesota and other measures were issued by Walz under a state peacetime emergency declaration. Walz said whomever ends such restrictions needs to first make sure states have testing and medical resources in place to keep people safe long term.

“I think the Constitution is pretty clear on health and safety issues to the state, but ... I just want to work with anybody who wants to get this thing over,” he said.

COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December, and has been more infectious than initially thought. State analysts are now evaluating the spread of the virus based on the notion that one infected person spreads it to as many as four others. Initial estimates suggested one person spread the virus, on average, to only 2.2 others.