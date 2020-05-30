Nonprofits in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin got $1.1 million in grants to help with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of grantors announced last week. The money came from funds raised through the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, Head of the Lakes United Way, the Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation, the Northland Foundation and the Ordean Foundation.

More than 60 organizations received grants. Those included St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth, which used the money to hire more health workers after a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and employees; the Duluth Bethel drug and alcohol treatment center, which used funds to help clients through tele-health; and the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA, which is using money for day care and summer camp for children of police, firefighters and other essential employees.

Donations are still being accepted for pandemic recovery and can be made online at the Community Foundation’s website, by calling 218-726-0232 or e-mailing info@dsacommunityfoundation.com.

Pam Louwagie

Rochester

Downtown brewery moving to Pine Island

Grand Rounds Brewing Co. is moving its beer-making equipment to nearby Pine Island after closing Saturday.

The new taproom, dubbed South by SouthEast Brewing, will open at an unknown date in a rustic building that once housed the Pine Island Cheese Mart.

The downtown Rochester space will reopen Monday as Nellie’s on Third, a restaurant and bar operated by most of the Grand Rounds staff.

Katie Galioto

Grand Forks

Fund created for officer killed on duty

The Grand Forks Police Department helped launch a memorial fund for officer Cody Holte, who died Wednesday after being shot while coming to the aid of two sheriff’s deputies serving eviction papers.

Holte is the first officer to be killed on duty in the North Dakota-Minnesota border city since 1966.

Law enforcement went to an apartment after two tenants did not pay rent for several months and violated their lease agreement, the Grand Forks Herald reported. One of the tenants, a 41-year-old man, initiated the shooting and the other, a 61-year-old woman, was killed by gunfire.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to First State Bank in Grand Forks at 2500 S. 32nd Av. Donations will go to Holte’s family.

Katie Galioto