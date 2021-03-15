With two more Grammys Sunday bringing her career total to seven, jazz superstar Maria Schneider has tied Bob Dylan and Prince for most trophies won by a musician born in Minnesota.

"Oh geez, I better just stop because I'd never want to surpass them," she giggled as she spoke by phone.

The Windom-reared University of Minnesota graduate picked up trophies remotely Sunday for best instrumental composition ("Sputnik") and best large jazz ensemble album for an ambitious double-album completed during the pandemic, "Data Lords."

Schneider had been working in her yard outside New York City, but changed from overalls into a turtleneck, jeans and slippers so she could jump on a Zoom-like platform to receive her awards in the pre-telecast segment.

"The good thing about this Grammys is my feet don't hurt from the shoes," she said, "and we're not all starving standing in line waiting to get to the food afterward."

There were other a couple other Minnesota-connected Grammy winners. Memphis music writer Bob Mehr earned a trophy for best liner notes for the Replacements' "Dead Man's Pop," a boxed set built around a remix of the revered Minneapolis band's 1989 album "Don't Tell a Soul." In his quick speech, Mehr thanked the band's manager and other behind-the-scenes folks, notably Chrissie Dunlap, wife of Replacements guitarist Slim Dunlap and a former First Avenue staffer.

By phone, Mehr said he thinks the Grammy attention might help the Replacements get "some much overdue recognition." "I hope they're quietly and privately gratified even if they're not the type to look back and bask in the glory of their achievements," Mehr said.

Gustavus Adolphus College grad Kurt Elling grabbed a Grammy for best jazz vocal album for "Secrets Are the Best Stories." He previously won a Grammy in that category in 2009.

Some Minnesotans came up empty-handed, including Cory Wong for best New Age recording for "Meditations." Prince's "1999 Super Deluxe" was nominated for best historical album but the prize went to "It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers." The Okee Dokee Brothers withdrew for best children's album in protest because all finalists were white. The trophy went to Joanie Leeds, the lone female nominee, for "All the Ladies."

Jon Bream