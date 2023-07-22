Minnesota native killed in Fargo police ambush remembered as 'brave young man'
Jake Wallin was remembered for growing up to be a military veteran and dedicated officer whose ''final act of valor'' was staring down the face of a man intent on bloodshed.
Photos by Anthony Soufflé, Associated Press
July 22, 2023 — 3:21pm
SCROLL
A procession of vehicles from the Fargo Police Department passed beneath an American flag draped by fire trucks over Patriot Avenue as they escorted slain officer Jake Wallin and his family to Pequot Lakes High School for a memorial service Saturday morning.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Law enforcement personnel saluted during closing ceremonies during funeral services for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minn., on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
David Samson, Forum Communications Co. via AP, POOL
Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carried an urn and flag at the close of funeral services for officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School on Saturday.
David Samson, Forum Communications Co. via AP, POOL
Chaplain Reverend Jordan Helming spoke during funeral services Saturday.
David Samson, Forum Communications Co. via AP, POOL
Flag bearers presented during funeral services for Fargo police officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School on Saturday.
David Samson, Forum Communications Co. via AP, POOL
A horse drawn funeral carriage brought Jake Wallin’s casket to Pequot Lakes High School on Saturday.
David Samson, Forum Communications Co. via AP, POOL
Julia L. Carlson-Vogel prayed at the community memorial in Fargo on Saturday after an escort of slain police officer Jake Wallin passed by on the way to his funeral.
Amy Felegy, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
People gathered at the memorial site for slain Fargo police officer Jake Wallin on Saturday in Fargo.
Ryan Janke, KFGO via AP
People stood outside during funeral services for Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minn., on Saturday.
Paul Middlestaedt, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Jake Wallin’s funeral services were livestreamed.
Paul Middlestaedt, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Chris Swenson showed her support during the funeral for Fargo Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School.
Paul Middlestaedt, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Sen. Amy Klobuchar thanked the line of Patriot Guard members who came out to show their support for Fargo Officer Jake Wallin in Pequot Lakes, Minn.
Paul Middlestaedt, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
People in Fargo watched an escort of the late Fargo police officer Jake Wallin pass Saturday.
Amy Felegy, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
People gathered in Fargo for the procession Saturday.
Amy Felegy, Minnesota Public Radio via AP
People gathered Saturday at a memorial for Jake Wallin in Fargo.
Ryan Janke, KFGO via AP
The police procession of 10 squad cars and three buses carrying department employees left Fargo early Saturday for Pequot Lakes.
Ryan Janke, KFGO via AP
The police procession of 10 squad cars and three buses carrying department employees left Fargo early Saturday for Pequot Lakes.
Fargo Police Department
Jake Wallin, 23, was killed July 14 when a man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, multiple guns and explosives ambushed officers responding to a routine traffic crash.