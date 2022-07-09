LOUISVILLE, KY. – Brandon Williamson, a graduate of Martin County West High School in Sherburn, Minn., pitched six strong innings for the Louisville Bats in a 4-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night.

Saints outfielder Jake Cave went 0-for-4, ending his streak of reaching base safely at 49. Cave had reached every game since the beginning of May.

The 24-year-old Williamson, a 6-foot-6 lefthander, earned his first Class AAA victory in his second start after going 5-2 with a 4.14 ERA in 14 starts at Class AA Chattanooga. A second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2019 out of Texas Christian, he was one of three prospects the Mariners sent to Cincinnati for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez in March.

Friday night, he gave up his only run on a third-inning home run by No. 9 hitter Elliot Soto. Williamson gave up six hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Bats did all their scoring in the fourth inning. Max Schrock led off with a tying home run off Mario Sanchez, and Juniel Querecuto homered two batters later to put Louisville up 2-1. After a walk and a double put runners on second and third, Austin Schulfer relieved Sanchez but gave up a two-run single to Chuckie Robinson.

Spencer Steer went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Saints.