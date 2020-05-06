Minnesota’s National Guard will fly fighter jets over state hospitals Wednesday morning to honor workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The flights will happen between 10:55 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. near hospitals in Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Monticello, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

“These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice,” Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, said in a statement.

These flights are part of a national effort to honor health care workers, first responders, the food industry and other critical workers.

Two F-16s will fly south over 15 hospitals along the Mississippi River corridor and a separate air formation of two F-16s and a C-130 will fly over 13 hospitals in the Twin Cities area.

Future flyovers are planned for later this month and will include additional sites in the state.

