MALLORY WEGGEMANN

Two gold, one silver, swimming

In her third Paralympics, Weggemann of Eagan won three medals, winning the gold medalin the 200-meter IMand the 100 backstroke and a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly. She set Paralympic records in the 200 IM (2:54.25) and the 100 backstroke (1:21.27).

A University of Minnesota graduate, Weggemann has five career Paralympic medals after winning gold in the 50-meter freestyle and bronze in 4x100-meter medley at the 2012 London Games.

She competed in six total events in Tokyo, also finishing fifth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle. She did not advance to the final in the 100-breaststroke.

IAN SEIDENFELD

Gold, table tennis

Ian Seidenfeld, 20, of Lakeville became a Paralympic champion with his father Mitchell — a a four-time Paralympic medalist in table tennis, including gold in 1992 — nearby as his coach. Ian Seidenfeld won the gold medal in Class 6 men's singles, beating the defending champion and world No. 1-ranked Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

"I couldn't have dreamt for anything better," Seidenfeld, a student at the University of Minnesota, said inan article on teamusa.org. "I dreamt of it before the tournament, during the tournament, and now it's coming to reality."

Lexi Shifflett (front row, second from left) with the U.S. team.

LEXI SHIFFLETT

Gold, sitting volleyball

A former softball and volleyball player at Waseca High School, Shifflett, 25, saw limited action during the Tokyo Games after being a setter for the gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Paralympics. She did not play in the gold medal match, where the top-ranked U.S. women defeated China 3-1.

Josh Turek, second from right, with his teammates after the gold medal game

JOSH TUREK

Gold, wheelchair basketball

A four-time Paralympian, Turek, 42, planned to retire after the Tokyo Games. He ends his career with a second gold medal as the U.S. men beat Japan 64-60. He averaged 10.7 minutes and 6.5 points in eight games in Tokyo, including a 21-point performance against Algeria in pool play. Southwest Minnesota State's all-time leading scorer (4,024 points) in wheelchair basketball, Turek played professionally in Europe for 17 seasons.

CHUCK AOKI AND JOE DELAGRAVE

Silver, wheelchair rugby

Aoki of Minneapolis and Delagrave, a Northwestern (St. Paul) graduate, were hoping to add a gold medal to his silver from 2016 and bronze from 2012. The Americans toppled two-time defending champion Australia in the semifinals in Tokyo, but lost the gold medal match to Great Britain 54-49.

Aoki, who was chosen to be a flag bearer in the Opening Ceremony, was the team's leading scorer, averaging 21.8 tries in five matches. He had 27 tries vs. Australia and 18 tries against Great Britain. Delagrave, called the "heart and soul" of the team, was a co-captain and averaged 7.2 tries in five matches, third-best on the team.

BEN GOODRICH

Silver, judo

St. Paul's Goodrich, a multi-sport athlete at Concordia Academy, was introduced to judo in a physical education class at the University of Minnesota in 2011. Ten years later, he was an Olympic silver medalist, falling in the men's 100-kilogram final to Christopher Skelley of Great Britain by waza-ari in four minutes. Goodrich, 28, placed ninth at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

JOSH CINNAMO

Bronze, track and field

The Lakeville resident didn't get involved with Paralympic sport until 2014,but entered his first Paralympics as the reigning world champion and world record holder in shot put in the F46 classification at 16.80 meters.

Cinnamo, 40, threw a season-best 15.90 meters in Tokyo, which was good enough for the bronze medal. Greg Stewart of Canada won gold with a Paralympic record of 16.75, and Nikita Prokhorov of Russia threw 16.29 for the silver.

Josie Aslakson (7), Abby Bauleke (3) and Rose Hollermann (second row, fourth from left) represented Minnesota on the U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team.

ROSE HOLLERMANN

JOSIE ASLAKSON

ABBY BAULEKE

Bronze, wheelchair basketball

The U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team, the defending Paralympic champion, lost to China in the semifinals but dominated Germany 64-51 in the bronze medal game.

In her third Paralympics, Rose Hollermann, 25, of Elysian was the second-leading scorer for the U.S. team. She had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Germany. She averaged 12.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, putting her in the top eight for the tournaments in each category.

Josie Aslakson of Jordan and Abby Bauleke of Savage were among nine first-time Paralympians on the team. Aslakson, 25, played in five games, including nearly 9 minutes in the bronze medal game, and scored 4 points. Bauleke, 20, was used sparingly, appearing in two games and scoring 2 points.

Here's how the other Paralympians with Minnesota ties fared for Team USA:

Aaron Pike, Park Rapids, track and field: Competed in four events in his fifth Paralympics, finishing sixth in the T54 men's marathon, his best Paralympic result. He was 10th in the marathon in Rio in 2016 and 16th in London in 2012. He participated in track events for the first time, but did not qualify for the final in 800, 1,500 or 5,000 meters.

Summer Schmit, Stillwater, swimming: Competed in five events in her first Paralympics, finishing fifth in the women's S9 200-meter individual medley, sixth in the S9 100-meter butterfly and seventh in the S9 400-meter freestyle. Did not advance to the final in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.

Natalie Sims, Edina, swimming: Competed in four events in her second Paralympics, finished eighth in the women's S9 400-meter freestyle final and seventh in the women's S9 100 freestyle final. Did not advance to the final in the 200 individual medley and her 4x100 freestyle relay team was disqualified.

Melissa Stockwell, Eden Prairie, triathlon: Was a flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony with Chuck Aoki. Finished fifth in the women's PTS2 classification in 1:21:25, about seven minutes behind winner Allysa Seely of the U.S.