Several members of Minnesota's Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party are pushing to change the party's name to the Constitutional Liberty Party, a direct response to allegations that conservatives recruited marijuana candidates to act as spoilers to Democrats in 2020.

A resolution passed Wednesday to hold a special meeting to change the party's official name. But the chairman and founder said he doesn't plan to call such a meeting.

"This is, I think, a tempest in a teapot," said party chairman Oliver Steinberg. "The Grassroots Party has been around since 1986. Its mission is not over and it has a constructive role to play in this very critical election year."

The internal turmoil in the party comes ahead of the state's candidate filing period for 2022 and as some pro-marijuana activists are grappling with allegations that their party was used as a spoiler in several critical legislative and congressional swing races in the last election.

Steinberg said in eight races that year, he believes conservatives recruited candidates to file for office under one of Minnesota's two major pro-legal marijuana parties. To win major party status, a candidate from that party must win at least 5% of the vote in a statewide race.

In several of those close races, Democrats say the presence of the marijuana party pulled enough votes from their candidate to hand the Republican a victory. Minnesota's DFL Party and top Democrats also support legalizing marijuana for adults.

Candidates running under the banner of the proposed Constitutional Liberty Party would flip that strategy around, likely pulling votes from Republican candidates instead of Democrats.

Steinberg said three people moved to change the party's name in a meeting called for another purpose and he didn't expect the push to go any further. But he expressed his own frustrations with the strategy employed by conservatives in 2020, saying it hindered the cause of pro-legalization activists.

"That kind of mischievous interference, it isn't that it spoils things for the DFL, it spoils it for the party that has been polluted by this kind of cheating," he said. "And it spoils it for the electorate and the people who go in good faith to the voting booth and perhaps aren't quite as well informed as it would be good for them to be."

In 2020, some of the registered marijuana candidates didn't campaign or have any connection with the pro-legalization parties. Some of those candidates had ties to Republican politics or posted on social media in favor of conservative candidates.

One 2020 Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate, Adam Weeks, said in a voicemail to a friend that he had been recruited by Republicans to draw votes away from Second District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig. He died before the November election but still pulled in nearly 25,000 votes. Craig narrowly beat Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by around 9,000 votes.

In southern Minnesota's First District, DFLer Dan Feehan lost by roughly 13,400 votes in a race where a little known marijuana candidate drew more than 21,000 votes. Democrats blame that candidate for handing the race to the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, as well as the Republican candidates in at least two state legislative seats.

State law allows anyone to sign a candidate affidavit, pay a filing fee and run for office under any party banner. It's challenging to police, but Steinberg said he plans to file a complaint of unfair campaign practices to the Department of Administration if there's evidence the strategy is being used again this fall.

Marijuana candidates and their supporters scored major victories across the country in the last election. Five other states, including South Dakota, passed ballot measures to legalize recreational and medical marijuana. Medical marijuana, but not recreational, is allowed in Minnesota.

The state's other major cannabis party — Legal Marijuana Now — is not planning to directly address any Republicans who might run as marijuana candidates this fall.

"I encourage Democrats and Republicans to run in the weed parties. If the RINOs [Republicans in name only] want to run as WINOs [weed in name only], I figure the more the merrier," said Legal Marijuana Now governor candidate Chris Wright. "We're here to throw the ruling parties out of office."

Despite his concerns, Steinberg said he still doesn't support the move to change the party's name, calling it just as "deceitful" to voters as what conservative groups did in 2020.

"Since we started the Grassroots Party, we have never engaged in deceiving the public," he said. "Our strength, or strongpoint, or moral political power, if we had any, comes from the fact that we were willing to be witnesses to the truth."