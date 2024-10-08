News & Politics

Minnesota man was drunk when he crashed ATV and killed a passenger, charges say

Manslaughter is one of the charges filed against Calvin Francis Loosbrock, who authorities say crashed his an ATV that he was driving late at night with three riders. One was killed.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 2:02PM
Nobles County (Nobles County)

A 36-year-old man was drunk when he crashed an ATV into a ditch in southwestern Minnesota during a late-night ride and killed one of his three passengers, according to criminal charges.

Calvin Francis Loosbrock, of Lismore, Minn., was charged Monday in Nobles County District Court with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck of the side-by-side vehicle early Saturday.

Loosbrock was jailed a few hours after the crash and is due in court Tuesday. A request was left with his attorney for a response to the allegations.

According to the charges and a related court filing:

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical responders arrived about 12:25 a.m. at the scene north of Lismore, where Loosbrock yelled and pointed to the location of the crash.

A deputy rolled down his squad window and detected a strong odor of alcohol from Loosbrock,. The deputy reported seeing several empty and open beer cans at the scene.

The deputy saw emergency rescue personnel lifting the ATV off a man and a woman. The man was conscious, but the woman was unresponsive. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in nearby Luverne, where she was pronounced dead about 1:45 a.m. The criminal complaint did not identify any of the passengers.

A blood sample was collected from Loosbrock at a Worthington hospital to be tested for his body’s alcohol content. While there, he declined to comment to a deputy about the crash.

One of the passengers told a deputy that Loosbrock swerved the ATV into a ditch and ignored pleas from two of the passengers to slow down. Loosbrock then made a hard turn left at a corner and back to the right, sending the ATV tipping over into the ditch.

