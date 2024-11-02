Minnesota man indicted in cryptojacking scheme resulting in $45,000 in losses to Minnetonka company

A Minnesota man has been indicted for allegedly committing a cryptojacking scheme that resulted in $45,000 in losses to his former employer.
It’s a cybercrime in which an unauthorized party uses another’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Joshua P. Armbrust, 44, of Orr is charged with one count of computer fraud in a case investigated by the FBI.
Cryptojacking is a form of cybercrime in which an unauthorized party uses someone else’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency.
According to court records:
The scheme unfolded from December 2020 to May 2021 after Armbrust resigned in February 2020 from his position at Digital River, a Minnetonka-based global e-commerce and payment processing company.
Armbrust remotely accessed Digital River’s Amazon Web Services account without authorization on numerous occasions, mining Ethereum cryptocurrency and costing the company $45,000 in losses.
The Ethereum was directed into a digital wallet and transferred to two Coinbase accounts registered in Armbrust’s name. He then liquidated the cryptocurrency, totaling more than $7,000, and transferred the money into his Wells Fargo bank account.
