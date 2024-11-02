Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnesota man indicted in cryptojacking scheme resulting in $45,000 in losses to Minnetonka company

It’s a cybercrime in which an unauthorized party uses another’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 2, 2024 at 12:53AM

A Minnesota man has been indicted for allegedly committing a cryptojacking scheme that resulted in $45,000 in losses to his former employer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Joshua P. Armbrust, 44, of Orr is charged with one count of computer fraud in a case investigated by the FBI.

Cryptojacking is a form of cybercrime in which an unauthorized party uses someone else’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrency.

According to court records:

The scheme unfolded from December 2020 to May 2021 after Armbrust resigned in February 2020 from his position at Digital River, a Minnetonka-based global e-commerce and payment processing company.

Armbrust remotely accessed Digital River’s Amazon Web Services account without authorization on numerous occasions, mining Ethereum cryptocurrency and costing the company $45,000 in losses.

The Ethereum was directed into a digital wallet and transferred to two Coinbase accounts registered in Armbrust’s name. He then liquidated the cryptocurrency, totaling more than $7,000, and transferred the money into his Wells Fargo bank account.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
High Schools

Scoggins: Rest up, young man. There’s another state championship to chase, and soon.

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Gannon Farrens, a senior at Maple Grove, played Friday for a boys soccer state title. On Saturday he’ll run in the cross-country state meet. Thanks go to his mom and his coaches.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnesota man indicted in cryptojacking scheme resulting in $45,000 in losses to Minnetonka company

Inspired

Can Americans discuss political disagreements respectfully? Yes, says this Minnesota pastor.

card image