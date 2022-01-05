A southern Minnesota man and his father have pleaded guilty to being in the mob that ambushed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed effort to thwart the counting of electoral votes during a joint session of Congress ahead of Joe Biden succeeding Donald Trump as president.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and his father, Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, entered their pleas Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of impeding law enforcement during a civil disorder.

The identical plea filings said that sentencing guidelines call for anywhere from no prison time to up to six months, fines and fees of $2,100 each, and $2,000 in restitution for their portion of the nearly $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

However, federal judges have wide latitude when it comes to imposing sentences. The count the Johnsons are admitting to carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Prosecutors agreed as part of the deal to drop several related counts. Both men have also agreed to cooperate with the continuing law enforcement investigation into the insurrection, according to the plea deal.

Daniel Johnson and Daryl Johnson, who lives 20 miles down the highway from his son, remain free on bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for April 12. Messages were left with their attorneys Wednesday seeking explanations for their decisions to admit guilt.

In the year since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly every state in connection with the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol. As of Tuesday, more than 225 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The Johnsons are among more than 165 people who have pleaded guilty to federal charges, including 22 to felony offenses.

According to court documents:

The Johnsons unlawfully entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate wing door. They remained inside for nearly 30 minutes, making their way to the East Rotunda doors. There, they encountered a line of law enforcement officers that was attempting to keep rioters from proceeding.

Along with others, the Johnsons rushed the line of officers and helped push open the East Rotunda doors, allowing rioters outside to enter.

Daniel Johnson messaged a friend on Snapchat on Jan. 6 that he was "one of the first ones inside." The next day, Daryl Johnson posted on Facebook that "if [we] can get 50+ year old men and women upset enough to spend thousands of $ to come to a rally what happens when those same people decide to throw out the 'elected officials.' It will be hangings on the front lawn of the capitol …"

Daryl Johnson was arrested on June 11 in St. Ansgar. Daniel Johnson was arrested the same day in Austin.

Also charged for their alleged roles in the insurrection are four members of the same family from Lindstrom in east-central Minnesota: Robert, Jonah and Isaac Westbury and Aaron James.