A man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County, authorities said.
The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive in Independence, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died at the scene late Wednesday afternoon as 82-year-old Norman C. Wenck.
Police have yet to release details of the circumstances of the crash, including whether anyone else was in the cart.
Wenck served on the Independence City Council from 2007-2015.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Minnesota man dies in golf cart crash at his home in Independence
The victim had served on the City Council for 8 years
Weather
Minn. tornadoes, high winds destroy buildings and cut power
Reports of damage popped up across the state after the storms swept northeast through the state starting Monday afternoon, reaching the Twin Cities metro area about 7:30 p.m. Tornadoes were confirmed in several spots in western Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Frey offers East Phillips urban farm a 99-year lease for $1
If environmental activists accept, Roof Depot will be demolished to make way for a Public Works water yard.
St. Paul
A journey to journeyman in St. Paul
Eye On St. Paul Q&A with Martese Casillas, a new journeyman plumber.
Local
Minnesotans streamed to parks, fairgrounds for summer kickoff
Canceled flights made for a frustrating holiday weekend for longer-distance travelers.