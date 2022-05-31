A man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive in Independence, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died at the scene late Wednesday afternoon as 82-year-old Norman C. Wenck.

Police have yet to release details of the circumstances of the crash, including whether anyone else was in the cart.

Wenck served on the Independence City Council from 2007-2015.