A 32-year-old Albany man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly threatened his roommate, brandished a gun during a scuffle and ultimately got shot in the leg, court documents state.

Ian James Hoffarth was charged Tuesday with one felony count for threatening his roommate before the altercation.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, police responded to to a gunshot complaint just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 6000 block of Cape West Court, where officers found Hoffarth on the front lawn with a gunshot injury to his leg.

The roommate told police he sent Hoffarth a text message earlier that evening telling him he needed to move out. Documents state Hoffarth received the message at a bar and sent a reply stating, "Cool be there in 15. Think I'm scared of dying. Going to regret believing [expletive] telling lies. Better have a gun ready."

The roommate said Hoffarth came into the residence yelling that he was going to kill him and then aimed a gun at him; when the roommate grabbed for the gun, he heard a loud bang and saw blood, the complaint states.

Hoffarth told police the story was not true. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 20.