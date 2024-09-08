There were times Sunday in Washington, D.C., when the Lynx offense was, frankly, not working. Turnovers. Missed shots. Missed layups. The Lynx shot below 40% for much of their game with the Mystics.
Lynx rely on their defense to pull out 78-71 triumph over Mystics and stay rolling
The Lynx struggled on offense but scored just enough late to beat host Washington and win for the 10th time in 11 games since returning from the Olympics.
But the Lynx still won 78-71.
The Lynx (26-9) won for the 10th time in 11 games since the Olympic break. And they did it with some very good defense.
The Mystics (11-24) had won consecutive games and scored 90 points each time. Down at the half, the Lynx held the Mystics to 32 second-half points.
And, finally, the offense came.
With the score tied, Napheesa Collier made a turnaround jumper in the lane, was fouled and made the free throw with 2:37 left. After getting a stop, Bridget Carleton scored in the lane, putting the Lynx up five.
It was just enough. The Mystics got to within four, forced a turnover and had the ball late in the game but could not score. Two free throws by Kayla McBride with 14.3 seconds left iced the game.
Collier (19 points, 12 rebounds) was one of five Lynx players in double-figure scoring, along with Courtney Williams (12), Natisha Hiedeman, McBride and Carleton (10 each). Myisha Hines-Allen, playing against her former team for the first time — she was acquired by the Lynx in a trade deadline deal — had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 13 points.
It was one of two offensive bursts by the Lynx in the fourth quarter.
The first started with the Lynx down 55-51. It included three-point plays by both Hines-Allen and Hiedeman — both coming off Washington turnovers — and ended with Collier’s basket that put the Lynx up four with 7 minutes left.
The game was back and forth for much of the rest of the way.
Both teams struggled a bit to make shots in the first quarter. But all five Lynx starters scored and Minnesota led 18-17 entering the second quarter thanks to five points from McBride and four from Williams.
The Lynx scored the first five points of the game, but Washington responded with a 10-2 run. The rest of the quarter was back-and-forth.
Minnesota’s inconsistent offense continued in the second quarter, in which the Lynx hit just five of 13 shots and committed five turnovers, three coming on successive possessions late in the half. Minnesota did not hit a field goal and scored just two points in the final 2½ minutes of the half. The half ended with Collier not having hit a field goal and with reserve guard Hiedeman leading the team with seven points.
Atkins had 10 points by halftime, seven in the second quarter. The Lynx’s 35 points marked the second-lowest first-half total of the season.
For the Lynx, on the offensive end, it only got worse in the third quarter. They made just six of 21 shots, just two of nine three-pointers and turned the ball over three times. So it’s a good thing the Lynx started bringing the defense. Minnesota held Washington to 5-for-18 shooting the third.
And so, despite continuing to struggle finding an offensive rhythm, the Lynx outscored the Mystics 16-13 in the third and pulled to within a point entering the fourth.
The Lynx struggled on offense but scored just enough late to beat host Washington and win for the 10th time in 11 games since returning from the Olympics.