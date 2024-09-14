Sorry if this sounds familiar, but:
Lynx use familiar formula to roll past Sky 83-66 to tie franchise record for victories
The Lynx again overcame a slow start by relying on their strong defense to shut down Chicago for their 12th victory in 13 games.
Friday night at Target Center, the Lynx didn’t have a strong start against the Chicago Sky.
They struggled to contain Chennedy Carter, they struggled guarding Kamilla Cardoso in the paint. To give you an idea of the way the Lynx started the game, consider that Carter had as many points (nine) as the Lynx with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.
But then things got better in an 83-66 Lynx victory.
Down six early in the second quarter, the Lynx used a 17-2 run to take control of the game. Up five at halftime, the Lynx opened the third quarter 11-0 to push their lead to 16. There was a stretch from 6:34 left in the second quarter until 5:13 in the third that the Sky were held to only three field goals.
This is the sort of defense the Lynx (28-9) have been showing during a streak in which they have won five games in a row and 12 of their past 13.
In a word, stifling.
While tying the 2016 Lynx for most victories in a season in franchise history, the Lynx took a minute, then cleaned Chicago’s clock.
The Sky (13-25) made nine of 17 shots while taking a six-point lead after a quarter. Chicago then shot 8-for-34 while being out-scored 48-22 over the second and third quarters.
It’s that kind of defense that can keep things contained when the offense goes sour. Which happened, for the Lynx, to start the fourth quarter. They missed their first six shots and went scoreless over the first 4:24 of the fourth quarter, enabling the Sky to use an 11-0 run to cut their deficit to nine.
But McBride hit two free throws at 5:36. The Lynx got a stop, then Myisha Hines-Allen hit a corner three to push the lead back to 14 mid-quarter, ending the threat.
Both Courtney Williams (14 points, 10 assists) and center Alanna Smith (11 points, a season-high 12 rebounds) had double-doubles. Napheesa Collier scored 20 points with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hines-Allen had 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.
Cardoso had 16 points with 10 rebounds. Carter had 17.
The victory kept the Lynx in second place in the WNBA standings with three games left to play.
By the time coach Cheryl Reeve called a time out with 2:52 left in the quarter, the Sky had a 9-4 edge on rebounds, a 12-2 edge on points in the paint and Carter and Cardoso had combined to score 14 of those points on 6-for-8 shooting.
The Lynx — who shot 7-for-20 — still trailed by six entering the second quarter.
The Sky still led by six when Dana Evans hit a three with 6:34 left.
Minnesota then scored 17 of the next 19 points.
That included an 11-0 run to start that streak, which included five points from McBride, four from Collier and a steal and score by Williams. After the Sky’s Michaela Onyenwere scored, Smith scored on a baseline drive, Williams stole the ball and scored again and Collier hit two free throws to put the Lynx up 40-31 with 2:17 left in the half.
Those were Minnesota’s last points of the half; the Lynx went 0-for-4 with a turnover, allowing the Sky to score the half’s final four points, pulling Chicago within five at the half. After shooting 50 percent in the first quarter the Sky shot 5-for-15 in the second. After a chilly 35 percent in the first, the Lynx made nine of 16 second-quarter shots.
