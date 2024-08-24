A weekend of celebration kicked off Friday night at Target Center, when former Lynx stars Maya Moore Irons, Seimone Augustus and Taj McWilliams-Franklin were honored for being a part of the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class. Saturday night Moore Irons’ jersey will be retired, raised up alongside those of Augustus, Lindsay Whalen, Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson in the arena’s rafters.
Lynx make it a double, sweep home-and-home series with defending WNBA champion Aces
Napheesa Collier again shined for the Lynx, scoring 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting to go along with 18 rebounds.
In between: A very big rematch with the Las Vegas Aces.
And here’s one impression after the Lynx beat the Aces for the second time in three nights, this time 87-74: Someday in the future, Napheesa Collier’s No. 24 will join them up in the rafters.
Playing in her 150th WNBA game, dominating on the offensive end, cleaning the boards and guarding Aces star A’ja Wilson all night, Collier willed the Lynx to another impressive victory.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist scored 27 points, had 18 rebounds, two steals, five assists. She made 11 of 15 shots overall, two of four three-pointers.
And the Lynx (21-8) won for the fifth straight time.
Collier was one of four Lynx players in double figures. Alanna Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds. Kayla McBride had 12 points. Courtney Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds but left the game after taking a hard fall with just over 4 minutes left. Natisha Hiedeman had 12.
Wilson led the Aces with 24, but at least nine of those came with Collier on the bench.
Up by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx saw that lead drop to 67-63 early in the fourth.
But that was as close as the Aces (17-11) got. Williams scored. Collier scored on a drive. By the time Collier hit a three-pointer with 2:15 left the lead was back to 11 and the Lynx were back in control.
McBride scored six of her points in the fourth quarter, but it was a team finish. Six Lynx players scored in the fourth quarter, during which they made eight of 13 shots and forced the Aces into five turnovers.
The first quarter was mistake-filled — the Lynx committed six turnovers, the Aces five — and filled with runs.
The Aces shot north of 60% while building a 13-8 lead over the first five minutes. But then Collier scored seven points in 10-0 run that put the Lynx up 18-13 with less than two minutes left. The run started with two Collier free throws, included her three-pointer and a bucket on a fast break.
But the Lynx reserves gave up that lead, being outscored 5-0 to end the quarter. Collier (nine) had half of the Lynx points in the first 10 minutes while all five Aces starters scored.
The second quarter went much the same. The Lynx took a lead and pushed it to seven points — 31-24 — on Collier’s three-pointer with 5:34 left in the half.
Vegas proceeded to score the next 11 points, the first nine coming on three-pointers from Tiffany Hayes, Megan Gustafson and Kelsey Plum that put the Aces up 35-31 with just over three minutes left.
But the Lynx followed with a 9-4 run. Collier — who had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double by halftime, scored six of those points, including the final four points of the half, to put the Lynx up 40-39 at the half.
By the time Smith took a pass from Williams and scored on the break with 4:15 left in the third quarter, the Lynx had out-scored the Aces 14-4 in the second half and had a 54-43 lead. At that point the Aces were 1-for-8 with four turnovers in the half.
A 6-0 run to start third, four of those off Aces turnovers, had the Lynx lead at seven in the first 62 seconds of the third quarter. That run grew to 20-6. And, finally, when Natisha Hiedeman hit two free throws with 2:17 left, the Lynx led by 17.
Then the Lynx bench gave some of that away, allowing the Aces to finish the quarter 9-3, with Wilson scoring every one of those points. Still, the Lynx led by 11 entering the fourth.
