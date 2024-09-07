This was a game that matched expectations.
Lynx beat Fever 99-88 with strong, steady second half
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points, and the Lynx ended the Fever’s five-game winning streak despite Caitlin Clark’s 25 points, Kelsey Mitchell’s 23 and Aliyah Boston’s 20.
National television, the two hottest teams in the WNBA, one riding a five-game winning streak.
Back and forth, ebbs and flows. But in the end, the Lynx beat the host Indiana Fever 99-88 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Lynx trailed by 10 late in the first half. They led by 12 after three quarters. That lead was trimmed to one a couple of times in the final 10 minutes.
But the Lynx (25-9) responded. More specifically, Bridget Carleton responded. Carleton hit three fourth-quarter three-pointers and assisted on another, by Courtney Williams, as the Lynx finished the game strong.
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points for the Lynx, now 8-1 since the Olympic break. Carleton had 16, nine in the fourth quarter. Williams had 15, Alanna Smith 13.
That was enough to counter the 1-2-3 punch of Caitlin Clark (25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists), Kelsey Mitchell (23 points) and Aliyah Boston (20).
The Fever (81-17) dropped to 7-2 since the break.
The Lynx out-scored the Fever 59-38 over the final 21-plus minutes of the game.
The Lynx used a spectacular run from late in the first half to the end of the third to turn a 10-point deficit into a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
And then, just like that, the momentum shifted.
The Fever, which hit just three field goals in the third quarter, opened the fourth quarter with an 18-7 run to pull within a point on Mitchell’s three-pointer with 4:02 left in the game.
But Carleton hit a three. Moments later she hit another. Then, after a Lynx stop, Carleton got an offensive rebound and fed Williams for a three that put the Lynx up eight with 2:30 left. With 1:08 left Carleton hit her third three of the fourth quarter that put the Lynx up 11.
The Lynx shot just over 30% (6-for-19) and struggled mightily on defense in the first quarter. Trailing by as many as 11, the Lynx were down 27-19 when it ended.
The Fever beat the Lynx down the court repeatedly in the quarter, building a 7-0 edge on the break. They also got 16 of their 27 points in the paint.
Thanks almost entirely to the Lynx bench, Minnesota started the second quarter on a 17-10 run — reserves scored 15 of those — to pull within a point on Hines-Allen’s free throw with 5:56 left in the half.
The Fever responded with an 11-2 run over the next 4 minutes — Clark scored five of them — to go up 10 on Clark’s three-pointer with 1:58 left. The Fever still led by 10 with just over a minute left when Carleton scored five straight points — two free throws and a three — to give the Lynx a quick 5-0 run that pulled them within 50-45 at the half.
Collier had 14 points at the half, but the rest of the Lynx starters were a combined 3-for-15. Those 50 Fever points — Indiana had three players in double figures and were shooting 48.8% at the break — matched a first-half season high by a Lynx opponent.
Then Smith had five points in a 7-0 start to the second half that put the Lynx up 52-50 on Williams’ jumper 2:40 into the third quarter. That run reached 14-0 for the Lynx when Carleton scored with 6:53 left in the third.
And the Lynx were just getting going. By the time the third quarter ended the Lynx had out-scored the Fever 29-12 — make that 34-12 going back to that 5-0 run to end the first half — turning a 10-point deficit into a 74-62 lead entering the fourth.
Collier had nine third-quarter points, Smith eight, Williams seven. At the other end the Fever were held to 3-for-15 shooting.
