Seven more Minnesotans who attended this month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, state health officials said Sunday.

On Friday, health officials announced 15 cases in Minnesota that were associated with attending the 10-day event in South Dakota. The annual rally draws motorcyclists from across the country.

"Unfortunately, I think this is just the beginning of the cases we will see from Sturgis," Kris Ehresmann, the director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, said via e-mail.

One of the cases announced Friday involved the person being hospitalized, but health officials didn't release updated information this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

